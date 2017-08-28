Big Bear, CA – On Sunday, August 27, at the home of Kent and Linda Ricchiuti-Stalcup, Helen Walsh was honored as the recipient of the inaugural Helen Walsh Humanitarian Award. The purpose of this award is to honor those individuals who have provided exceptional support of the Bear Valley Community Healthcare District Foundation and other community organizations that support the greater good of the Big Bear communities.

Helen Walsh has exemplified these efforts for the past 15 years as a member and leader of the

BVCHD foundation. During this time, it is estimated that Helen has provided leadership in

raising over $400,000 thousand dollars towards the goal of improving healthcare services. The

mission of the Foundation is to provide resources to the hospital of both equipment and programs

to make our local hospital an excellent provider.

Additionally, Helen’s community involvement includes support of Soroptimist, Rotary, Doves,

Ed Trust, Recreation and Parks, City of Big Bear Lake and the Diabetes Foundation, just to name

a few. It is estimated that Helen has chaired or been directly involved in raising close to $1

million for service organizations, non-profits and governmental agencies. As part of the celebration to honor Helen, money was raised and will be donated to the BVCHD Foundation in her name.