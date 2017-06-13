Big Bear, CA – It’s that time of year again. The end of another school year and transition time for many of our Big Bear Valley students. The schedule of events is as follows:

The Middle School Promotion Ceremony is at Big Bear High School on Wednesday, June 14th, and begins at 4:00pm. Students need to arrive at 3:15pm.

The Chautauqua High School Graduation takes place on Thursday, June 15th, at 10:30am at Chautauqua High.

Big Bear High School Class of 2017 holds their Graduation Ceremony on Friday, June 16th, at 4:00pm. Parking will be available at the High School beginning at 3:30pm. Each graduating student will be given 12 tickets for family and friends and due to seating capacity limitations, you must have a ticket in order to attend the ceremony.

Congratulations Students!