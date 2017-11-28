Give BIG Today

Big Bear, CA – Give BIG San Bernardino County is a 24-hour online giving campaign today, November 28, that allows people to give to their favorite causes in their community. Give BIG links generous people with organizations working to make San Bernardino County a better place.

During Give BIG San Bernardino County, your donation can have DOUBLE the impact. Many organizations have matching grant opportunities that allow your donation to go further. Also, when you give, you help nonprofits qualify for prize money for the most unique donors and most dollars raised. This year there are prizes up to the 10th place on each leaderboard plus exciting hourly prizes throughout the day thanks to generous sponsors.

Big Bear non-profits and charities participating in this year’s Give BIG campaign include AAUW Tech Trek, Big Bear Valley Education Trust, DOVES of Big Bear Valley,The Lighthouse Project, Southern California Mountains Foundation, San Bernardino Mountains Land Trust, Friends of Big Bear Valley, Bear Valley Meals on Wheels, Friends of the Big Bear Alpine Zoo, Big Bear Association of Realtors Can Tree, and Soroptimist International of Big Bear Valley. To search for your favorite charity and to donate, go online to GiveBig.