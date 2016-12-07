San Bernardino County, CA, December 7, 2016 – Organizers are excited to announce that Give BIG San Bernardino County raised $271,044 for local nonprofits, surpassing last year’s $241,217 total. The Give BIG San Bernardino County campaign is a 24-hour fundraising web-a-thon benefiting San Bernardino County nonprofit organizations. The county proved it can come together in a spirit of generosity around Give BIG San Bernardino County to help and give hope to many who need it. The 24-hour fundraising web-a-thon began at 12 a.m.the morning of November 29 and concluded at midnight that same night.

Benefiting organizations with a range of missions including providing education to young parents, cultivating young philanthropists, connecting veterans to vital resources, caring for homeless animals, to name just a few, Give BIG San Bernardino County has raised more than $1 million since it began in 2014.

Several Big Bear non-profits again found themselves in the top ten for both ‘Most Unique Donors’ and ‘Most Dollars Raised’. Big Bear Valley AAUW Tech Trek had the ‘Most Unique Donors’ in all of San Bernardino County with the Lighthouse Project and the Friends of Big Bear Valley taking the second and third spots and the Big Bear Valley Education Trust coming in at number eight. As for the most dollars raised, the Friends of Big Bear Valley took the top spot by raising over $19,000. Also in the top ten were the Lighthouse Project in second place, Big Bear Valley AAUW Tech Trek in sixth place, and Big Bear Valley Education Trust was eighth.