Big Bear, Ca, August 22, 2011, 8:00am – The City Council will meet tonight for a jam-packed meeting at 6:30pm in Hofert Hall. On the agenda this week is the elimination of the positions of Public Works Superintendent and Supervisor and the creation of the Public Works Operations Manager, and Senior Crew Leader. Council will consider authorizing work proposed for street improvements on Swan Drive and Moonridge Road. A presentation will be given on a grant recently awarded to the City of Big bear Lake for the development of the Big Bear Valley Pedestrian, Bicycle and Equestrian Master Plan. Council will consider a second reading, and may possibly adopt an ordinance to revise the standards pertaining to signs and outdoor display of merchandise in all zones of the city. The public is encouraged to attend and may speak during public comment time.