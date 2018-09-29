Former IHOP/Chads purchased by Big Bear Visitors Bureau

Big Bear Lake, Sept. 28, 2018 – The Big Bear Visitors Bureau (BBVB) is excited to announce that it has an accepted offer to purchase 40824 Bi

g Bear Boulevard. Featuring excellent visibility on the highest traffic road in Big Bear Lake, prime proximity to The Village and the lake, a large building with plenty of parking, the Visitors Bureau looks forward to taking its marketing and promotional efforts to the next level to attract visitors, drive overnight stays, and support its members and the community.

“This is a thrilling time for the Big Bear Visitors Bureau. This new location will allow us to provide a first- class visitor center that will feature the latest technology and programs to help visitors and residents explore our destination,” Darien Schaefer, CEO for the visitors bureau said. “Over the last 20 years, this organization has explored opportunities to relocate its offices/visitor center. This is the location we have been looking for to develop a multi-faceted facility that can leverage its prime visibility.

BBVB plans to create new opportunities for its members to take advantage of this location, including interactive digital display boards, exhibits, and enhanced space for advertising. Additionally, space may be available for local businesses wishing to sell goods and services to visitors.

“We’re open to enhancing the visitor experience through complementary services. We will expand on what we’ve been able to do in the past, likeselling tickets for events and activities. It could be a possible trolley stop or the starting point for a guided tour,” said Schaefer.

“We want to thank First Foundation Bank for its “community minded” approach to working with us to complete the sale,” said Schaefer. “We pursued this opportunity to benefit Big Bear Lake. We hope the businesses and contractors we work with will be as supportive as our Realtor, Tyler Wood of ReMax Big Bear. Tyler is donating his commission to the BBVB to invest into the renovation to provide a facility the entire community will be proud of.”

Formerly “Chad’s Place,” the building is approximately 5,026 sq. feet and visible from the intersection of Pine Knot Avenue and Big Bear Boulevard. Renovations will begin in December and the BBVB hopes to occupy the building by spring 2019.