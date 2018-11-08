First Responders Searching For Arson Suspect

Big Bear, CA – The Big Bear Fire Department, Big Bear Sheriff’s Station, and California Highway Patrol are currently responding to reports of multiple small fires off Highway 38 near Hatchery Road and continuing downbound off Highway 38. Witnesses have provided information that a male subject driving a late ’90’s to early 2000’s green Ford F-150 extended cab truck was seen throwing embers out of the vehicle from Highway 38 into forested areas.

Deputies from Angeles Oaks and Yucaipa are also responding and conducting area checks along Highway 38 to locate the suspect. Motorists are requested to be aware of emergency equipment on Highway 38 and yield the right of way.

If you see this suspect or have additional information on this matter, you are encouraged to contact 9-1-1. Citizens are advised not to approach, contact or attempt to detain the suspect, and to report the location immediately for law enforcement personnel to respond.