Update: 7:00 PM – The fire has now consumed 850 acres and is moving away from Big Bear to the north east. The threat to Big Bear is Moderate at this time. Highway 18 was closed earlier to all traffic from Big Bear to Lucerne Valley (Cushenbury Grade). At this time 250 fire personal have been assigned to the Holcomb fire, 14 engines, 5 type 1 hand crews, 5 helicopters, 7 aircraft and one VLAT ( Very Large Aircraft)DC10). The Pacific Crest Trail is closed along with other forest roads in the area. Big Bear Fire, County Fire, BLM Fire, and Forest Service Fire are working hand in hand with Forest Service as the incident commanders. As evening falls night air operations may be seen if night certified pilots are assigned.

At approximately 3:15 pm this afternoon, a fire was reported in Holcomb Valley near the Big Bear Transfer Station. Per Big Bear Fire personnel, the fire is growing at a rapid rate and air attack is reporting 200 acres, moving towards the desert, away from the Big Bear Valley. Holcomb Valley is under a voluntary evacuation. There is no evacuation for Baldwin Lake residents at this time. The threat to Big Bear is moderate. Big Bear Fire, Cal Fire, County Fire, Bureau of Land Management and the Forest Service are responding. The Incident Command is Big Bear Fire Department Station 284 in Baldwin Lake. There are currently 7 air tankers, 5 helicopters, and 1 dozer, plus multiple engines. The road to the Big Bear Transfer Station is closed but all other roadways remain open, however, fire equipment is moving around Highway 18 to Lucerne Valley so travel in that vicinity is not recommended.

