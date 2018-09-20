Fire Engulfs Big Bear City Home

BIG BEAR LAKE, CA/ September 20, 2018– A residential structure fire was reported on Ashwood Lane in Big Bear City at approximately 12:34 p.m., Thursday, September 20, 2018. Upon arrival, fire crews observed a single-family two-story dwelling with heavy smoke and flames coming from two sides of the home. Crews were able to confine the fire to the structure of origin preventing the spread to adjacent residents. The residence was cleared with no occupants in the home. Big Bear fire units continued fire suppression activity with complete knock-down obtained within approximately 35-40 minutes. Two Big Bear firefighters received minor injuries.

Battalion Chief Brian Parham was on-scene and in command of the response by Big Bear Fire Department with assistance from CAL FIRE and the US Forest Service. The fire required all units from Big Bear Fire Department to respond, causing a level zero draw-down. Back-up coverage was provided to the Valley by CAL FIRE and San Bernardino County Fire.

The origin of the fire is under investigation by Big Bear Fire Department.