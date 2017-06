Big Bear Fire Department responded today to a fire in the Big Bear Village “L” on Cottage Lane. At 12:06 pm a fire call went out with 6 units of the Big Bear Fire Department responding immediately to a fire reported near the old Verizon building on Bartlett. The early reports were that a building, behind the Verizon building and Nottingham’s Resort on cottage lane was on fire. First Church-Christ Scientist was later identified as the actual building involved in today’s fire.