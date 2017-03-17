Big Bear, CA – Over the last several years California has experienced abnormally dry conditions. These conditions have fueled wildfires that are challenging our natural resources. The Natural Resources Conservation Service has federal funding for forestland owners that are experiencing dead trees, trees threatened by beetles and other pests, and thick understory that poses wildfire risk.

On Saturday, March 18th, at the Big Bear Discovery Center from 9:00 – 11:00am, there will be an opportunity to learn more about forest health and opportunities to apply for funding to protect your forestland. There will be representatives from several agencies such as Cal Fire, the Big Bear Fire Department, the Santa Ana Watershed, and the Natural Resources Conservation Service, speaking about subjects such as threats to forest health from bark beetles and drought, how to prepare for the threat of wildfire, how to protect our local wildlife, and how to access the federal funding available to perform fuels reduction work.