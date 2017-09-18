Big Bear, CA – Festival Angaelica returns to Big Bear this week. The festival brings independent filmmakers from around the world showcasing over 160 films. The film screenings and live music events are free to attend. For the last ten years, Festival founders, Breven Warren and Tim Udall, have combined film, art, music and nature bringing the festival to Big Bear last year. Events are scheduled starting Monday, September 18th through Sunday the 24th. Film screenings and live music events will be held both indoors and out. Outdoor events will be held Monday and Tuesday at the Meadow’s Edge Picnic area, west of the Discovery Center and on Wednesday in the heart of the Big Bear Lake Village. Thursday through Sunday screenings will move indoors to the Performing Arts Center. Festival Angaelica’s weeklong activities include film screenings, live music, screenplay reads, workshops, live painting, a talent show and, again, these events are free for all to attend. For a complete calendar, visit ANGAELICA.com.