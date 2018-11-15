Fatal Traffic Collision in Running Springs

Running Springs, CA – On Tuesday, November 13, at approximately 2:15 pm, Arrowhead Area CHP Officers responded to the scene of a solo vehicle traffic collision on SR-18, east of Soutar Drive in Running Springs. The male driver, a resident of Fontana CA, was driving a silver 2002 Toyota Tacoma Pickup, eastbound on SR-18 at an unknown speed. For reasons still under investigation, the driver allowed his vehicle to travel eastbound in the westbound lane of SR18. He then made an unsafe turning movement to the right, causing him to lose control. Subsequently, the vehicle overturned and collided with a metal guardrail. It then left the roadway, and traveled down a steep hillside. The vehicle came to rest approximately 38 feet off of the roadway against a large tree. The driver sustained fatal injuries as a result of this collision. Please contact the Arrowhead CHP Office if you have any further information regarding this collision.