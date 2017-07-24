Big Bear, CA – On Friday, July 21, at approximately 2:23 pm, Arrowhead Area

Officers responded to the scene of a traffic collision on SR-38, East of Angelus Oaks. Mr.

Frank J. Zuppinger, a resident of Big Bear City, was driving a gray, 1994, Jeep Grand

Cherokee, westbound on SR-38, east of Angelus Oaks. For unknown reasons, the Grand

Cherokee left the roadway and entered onto the south shoulder of SR-38 where it

overturned. Mr. Zuppinger was trapped and would later be extricated by witnesses. After

extrication, it was determined Mr. Zuppinger was not breathing and CPR was performed by

witnesses until relieved by San Bernardino County Fire personnel. An airship was

requested and the solo driver was transported to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center,

where he succumbed to his injuries. The cause of the collision is still under investigation.