Big Bear, CA – On Friday, July 21, at approximately 2:23 pm, Arrowhead Area
Officers responded to the scene of a traffic collision on SR-38, East of Angelus Oaks. Mr.
Frank J. Zuppinger, a resident of Big Bear City, was driving a gray, 1994, Jeep Grand
Cherokee, westbound on SR-38, east of Angelus Oaks. For unknown reasons, the Grand
Cherokee left the roadway and entered onto the south shoulder of SR-38 where it
overturned. Mr. Zuppinger was trapped and would later be extricated by witnesses. After
extrication, it was determined Mr. Zuppinger was not breathing and CPR was performed by
witnesses until relieved by San Bernardino County Fire personnel. An airship was
requested and the solo driver was transported to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center,
where he succumbed to his injuries. The cause of the collision is still under investigation.
