Big Bear, CA – On Wednesday, April 12, at approximately 4:20 p.m., a Deputy from the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station observed a white Mustang with expired registration driving near the intersection of North Shore Drive and Division Drive in Big Bear City. The Deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop; however, the driver of the vehicle failed to yield and pull over. The driver continued on North Shore Drive, speeding up and passing vehicles over the double yellow line. A short pursuit ensued through the town of Fawnskin and down Highway 18 towards Running Springs.

Additional patrol units assisted with tracking the vehicle and preparation for potential deployment of spike strips at strategically staged locations. While in the Arctic Circle, the driver made a U-turn and headed East towards the City of Big Bear Lake. During the pursuit, the driver reached speeds up to 80 mph. To ensure public safety on the roadways, deputies continued to follow and monitor the vehicle, eventually stopping it near the intersection of Big Bear Blvd. and Jeffries Rd. using a successful Pursuit Intervention Technique or PIT maneuver.

The driver, identified as 33-year-old Michael Davis of Lucerne Valley, was taken into custody without further incident. Davis was found to have alcohol in his vehicle and was determined to be under the influence. Davis was booked into the Big Bear Jail on felony charges of evading a peace officer and disregard for public safety, and a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. A records check confirmed that Davis was on Post Release Community Supervision with San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department for a previous criminal violation.

Davis remains in custody at the Big Bear Jail without the possibility of bail. An arraignment hearing in this matter has been set for today in San Bernardino County Superior Court.