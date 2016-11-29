UPDATE: Big Bear Lake, CA November 29, 2016 – A memorial service for Dick Kun has been scheduled for Saturday, December 17th at 3pm at the Big Bear Lake Convention Center. Big Bear Lake, CA November 29, 2016 – Big Bear Mountain reported to it’s employees and the ski industry that Richard ‘Dick’ Kun, former Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Snow Summit Ski Corporation and one of the true icons of the American Ski Industry and Big Bear Valley for a period of five decades, passed away Sunday night at his home after a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s Disease. His family and his close friends were at his side.

Dick built one of the most successful ski resorts in America. He was widely recognized as one of the most innovative resort operators of the 20th century, building at the time the largest snowmaking system in the nation, securing a reliable source of water and power, allowing Snow Summit to provide full mountain skiing on 100% machine made snow. There is no doubt he will be sorely missed by the BBMR family as a boss, mentor, and friend.

His friends from Big Bear Rotary let their members know that “one of our family has moved on to a better place. The blinds were drawn and through the window with his loving family around him, he watched the snow fall on his town one last time. An inspiration to all, a true Man About Town, a loving father and husband, a leader of our community which he truly loved and supported, it goes without saying that our friend Dick will be missed.”

A Memorial will be announced shortly, including date, time and location in Big Bear Lake.