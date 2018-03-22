Detectives Seek Info on BVUSD Bus Vandalism

Big Bear City, CA 3/21/17 – Shortly after 7:00 a.m. on March 19, 2018, deputies from the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station responded to a report of vandalism at the Bear Valley Unified School District Transportation Department. Sometime between Friday, March 16th and Monday, March 19th, unknown suspect(s) entered the Transportation Department parking lot on Baldwin Lane in Sugarloaf and vandalized numerous school buses. The suspect(s) cut several belts, broke lights, put dirt or other debris in reservoirs, and damaged power steering units. Total damages are estimated to be upwards of $32,000.00.

The Big Bear Sheriff’s Station is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect or suspects who are responsible for the damage to the school buses. Anyone having information on this matter is requested to contact Detective Eric Ogaz at (909) 866-0100. Reports can also be made anonymously by calling WE-TIP at (800) 78-CRIME or online at www.wetip.com.