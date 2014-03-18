Big Bear City, CA, March 18, 2014 – On March 5, Big Bear Sheriff’s Station Detective Bureau began investigating a report of child molestation that had occurred in Big Bear City from August, 2013 through February, 2014.

On March 14, deputies made an arrest. The suspect, 44-year-old Mark Curtis Marcum, is accused of molesting the seven-year-old victim while employed as the child’s care provider. He was booked into Central Detention Center in San Bernardino and remains in custody in lieu of $1,000,000 bail.

Yesterday, Marcum was arraigned at San Bernardino County Superior Court and charged with multiple felony counts of violating PC288.7(b): Oral Copulation of a Minor Ten Years of Age or Younger.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is requested to contact Detective Jeremy King at (909) 866-0100. Information can also be reported anonymously by calling the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463).