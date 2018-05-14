Detectives are Conducting a Death Investigation After a Big Bear Resident is Found Deceased

Big Bear, CA – On Sunday, May 13, at 10:17 am, deputies from the Big Bear Station responded to a residence in the 900 block of Pinon Lane in the Erwin Lake area, to assist San Bernardino County Fire personnel. Fire personnel had responded to a medical-aid call at the location and discovered 38 year old Cody Green deceased in the threshold of the front door.

Investigators from the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division-Homicide Detail responded to conduct a death investigation. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact Homicide Detail, Detective Kunzman at (909)387-3589. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463), or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.