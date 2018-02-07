Deputies Seeking Information From Burglary Victims After Arrest

Big Bear, CA – On January 29, at approximately 9:09 pm, deputies from the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station responded to the 1000 block of Eagle Mountain Drive for a burglary report. Upon arrival, deputies were advised that a white male adult arrived at the victim’s residence in a silver Ford Escape. The male was observed entering a shed and removing the victim’s belongings. The homeowner was able to provide deputies with the vehicle’s license plate and video footage.

Later that evening in a neighboring area, deputies observed a male leaning against a vehicle that matched the video footage. 54 year old Big Bear Lake resident Michael Boone was contacted and positively matched the description of the subject seen on video surveillance. Boone was arrested for Burglary and booked into the Big Bear Jail.

On January 30, deputies served a search warrant in the 300 block of E. Country Club Boulevard, in Big Bear City. Deputies recovered stolen property at the residence from previous burglaries that occurred in the neighboring area.

Michael Boone is a convicted felon, and currently being held at West Valley Detention Center on $75,000.00 bail. Anyone who has been a victim of a recent burglary or has additional information is urged to call the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station at (909) 866-0100. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com