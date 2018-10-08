Deputies Conducting a Proactive Parolee Check Make Arrest For Possession of Narcotics For Sale

Big Bear City, CA – On Friday, October 5, deputies of the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station conducted a proactive parolee home visit on 32 year old Nicole Tobiason, at a residence in the 900 block of N. Greenway Drive in Big Bear City. Tobiason is currently on parole and is subject to search terms and conditions. During the course of a parolee search of the residence, Tobiason was found to be in possession of a large quantity of methamphetamine. Deputies also located paraphernalia, including small baggies and a scale, which are consistent with the sale of illegal drugs.

Tobiason was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Big Bear Jail on felony charges of possession of narcotics for sale and parole violation. She remains in custody without the possibility of bail, pending an arraignment hearing on Wednesday, October 10, in San Bernardino County Superior Court.