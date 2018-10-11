Deputies Arrest Jason Hermanns of Big Bear Lake For Attempted Murder

Big Bear Lake, CA – Shortly before 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 9, deputies from the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station responded to a domestic disturbance call at a residence in the 900 block of Georgia Street in Big Bear Lake. The reporting party stated that she was assaulted and choked at the location by 33 year old, Big Bear Lake resident, Jason Hermanns during an argument. The victim was able to fight back and ultimately flee the residence on foot to get away from Hermanns. Although Hermanns attempted to search for the victim in the dark, he was unable to locate her. Hermanns returned to the house while the victim fled to a neighboring property with lights on and used their telephone to call 9-1-1.

When deputies contacted the victim, they observed she had sustained bruising to her neck, chest, arms, and back. Hermanns was detained without incident and arrested on felony charges of attempted murder, inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, and false imprisonment.

Jason Hermanns remains in custody at west Valley Detention Center in lieu of $1 million bail, with an arraignment hearing set for today in San Bernardino County Superior Court.