Deputies Arrest 17 Year Old for Two Recent Robberies

Big Bear, CA – On Tuesday, May 1st, at 11:33 a.m., Detectives of the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station arrested a 17-year-old male juvenile responsible for two recent robberies. Shortly after midnight on April 16, a male suspect entered the 7-Eleven in Big Bear Lake, jumped over the counter and stole cigarettes. When confronted by an employee, the suspect brandished a handgun, pointed it at the employee, and demanded money from the register. The suspect fled on foot after grabbing the cash. A check of the area was conducted by deputies; however, no person matching the suspect’s description was found.

The following afternoon, deputies responded to a call of a robbery that had just occurred at Big Bear Vape Essentials in Big Bear City. It was reported that a male suspect walked up to the counter and pulled out a replica pistol, pointed it at the employee, and demanded money. The employee recognized the pistol to be a toy and refused to give any money to the suspect. The suspect stole the employee’s phone and fled the scene on a bicycle.

Through extensive investigation, the suspect in both robberies was determined to be a 17-year-old juvenile. The juvenile was arrested without incident during a traffic stop on May 1st. The juvenile was booked into San Bernardino County Juvenile Hall on two felony charges of armed robbery. He remains in custody without the possibility of bail, pending an arraignment hearing scheduled for today in San Bernardino County Juvenile Hall.