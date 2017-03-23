BIG BEAR CITY, CA – The Governing Board of the Big Bear Area Regional Wastewater Agency (BBARWA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. David Lawrence as General Manager of the organization. Mr. Lawrence will be replacing Mr. Steven Schindler who announced his pending retirement during September 2016.

After conducting an exhaustive and nationwide search, the Governing Board determined David is the best individual to lead the Agency into the future.

Mr. Lawrence previously served as the City Engineer for the City of Big Bear Lake, Castaic Lake Water Agency and the City of San Fernando. David brings extensive engineering; grant funding, project management, strategic and capital planning experience to the organization. In addition to David’s technical skills, his abilities to manage people, projects and programs will be an asset for the organization.