Big Bear, CA – The second annual ‘Dancing for the Lake’ charity event is a celebration of Big Bear Valley culture and entertainment that features local dignitaries dancing alongside professionals in a gala night of wine, food, silent auction and Ball Room Dance competition.

Last year, Dancing for the Lake raised $21,000 that was donated to 12 Big Bear Charities. Nancy Gonzalez, owner of Hacienda Grill, was the winner of the People’s Choice Award and also took home the trophy as Best Female Dancer. Dan McKernan won Best Male Dancer.

This year’s dancers will be Erika Wheeler Harris, Mary Suzuki, and Kristine Yoshida in the ladies category and Brad Sandstrom, Andy Suhay, and Robert Hendricks dancing for the men. The event will be held at The Lodge Big Bear Lake on Saturday, July 29th, and is a Black Tie Optional dinner party. For more information and to vote for your favorite dancer, go to DanceForTheLake and click the VOTE icon. Online voting ends at 11:00 pm tonight.