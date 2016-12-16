Big Bear Lake, CA – December 14, 2016 – The City of Big Bear Lake in compliance regulations tied to the City Charter, annually reorganizes the leadership positions at their December public meeting in Hofert Hall. On Monday evening, December 12th, Mayor David Caretto opened nominations for Mayor, Mayor Pro Tem, Fire District Chairman and Vice Chairman and the Successor Agency Chair and Vice Chairman.

The members of the City of Big Bear Lake, City Council unanimously approved the following positions: Bill Jahn – Mayor; Rick Herrick – Mayor Pro Tem. The City of Big Bear Lake Successor Agency; Bob Jackowski – Chairman; Dave Caretto – Vice Chairman. And the City of Big Bear Lake Fire District; Randy Putz – Chairman; Rick Herrick – Vice Chairman.

Earlier during the same meeting City CFO Kathleen Smith certified the November 8th Election results then conducted the oath of office to returning council members Bill Jahn and Bob Jackowski.

Mayor Pro Tem Herrick was excused from the meeting due to a family emergency.