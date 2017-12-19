City of Big Bear Lake Mayor Named

Big Bear Lake, CA – Mayor Pro Tem Rick Herrick is elected by his fellow council members to the position of Mayor during the December Big Bear Lake City Council meeting. Annually the City of Big Bear Lake reorganizes the leadership positions during the last council meeting of the year. Council Member Randy Putz was named Mayor Pro Tem. The Fire Protection District Chairman position will be held by Dave Caretto with Bill Jahn as the Vice Chairman. Bob Jackowski will serve as the Chairman to the Successor Agency to the Big Bear Lake Improvement Agency with Dave Caretto as Vice Chairman.



