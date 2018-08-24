Citizen Tip Leads to Arrest for Burglary in Progress

Big Bear Lake, CA – On Wednesday, August 22nd, deputies from the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station responded to a report of suspicious activity at a residence in the 41000 block of Tahoe Drive in Big Bear Lake. It was reported that a male adult was seen walking around the property and into the back yard. A short time later, the witness noticed that a window on the back of the house had been broken.

When deputies arrived, they found the subject, identified as Emmanual Camil, inside the residence. Camil obeyed verbal commands and was detained while deputies searched the house to see if additional subjects were inside. Camil was alone in the house and it was determined that he had been illegally inhabiting the residence without permission from the property owner.

Camil was arrested without incident and booked into the Big Bear Jail on a felony charge of burglary. The Big Bear Sheriff’s Station appreciates the assistance from the local resident who reported the suspicious activity which led to the arrest.

Emmanual Camil remains in custody in lieu of $25,000 bail. An arraignment hearing in this matter is scheduled for today, August 24th, in San Bernardino County Superior Court.