Child Abuse Turns to Murder Case

Big Bear Lake, April 27, 2018 – On Monday, April 23, 2018, at approximately 3:05 am, pediatricians and social workers from Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital contacted detectives from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Specialized Investigations Division regarding a 5 year old who was transferred to their care from Big Bear. The juvenile suffered from multiple injuries he received at the family’s home in Big Bear Lake.

During the subsequent investigation, detectives determined the injuries were not accidental and had been inflicted upon the juvenile. Children and Family Services (CFS) removed five additional children from the family’s home. On Wednesday, April 25, 2018, Julia Moore and Janet Putnam were identified as suspects and arrested. On Friday, April 27, 2018, the juvenile succumbed to the injuries received and was pronounced deceased. Moore was arrested for murder and child abuse resulting in death. Putnam was arrested for felony child abuse.

Moore was booked at Central Detention Center and is being held on $1,000,000 bail for child abuse and murder. Putnam was arrested and posted $100,000 bail for child abuse.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact Detective Kathy Oros or Detective James Williams at (909) 387-3589. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463), or you may leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com