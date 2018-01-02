Chamber of Commerce Invites You to Brainstorm

Big Bear Lake, CA – The Big Bear Chamber of Commerce and new Executive Director, Cynthia Ross, is holding a series of Focus Groups this month to hear your thoughts on the Chamber as well as the Visitor’s Bureau. All Big Bear Valley businesses, non-profit organizations, and residents are invited and encouraged to participate. No membership is required.

The purpose of the Focus Groups is to brainstorm about new and fresh venues for helping your business grow and become more prosperous, including new opportunities to introduce your services to the Valley. They will also explore and discuss thoughts on economic development, the building of a Youth Center, sustainable housing, and bringing electric charging stations to Big Bear.

Special focus groups for Non-Profit Organizations are Wednesday, January 3rd, Thursday, January 4th, and Friday, January 5th. The focus groups for residents and businesses are next week on Tuesday, January 9th and Thursday January 11th. All sessions will be held at the Chamber of Commerce on Bartlett Road in Big Bear Lake. To reserve your spot, call (909)866-4607 or email eclarke@bigbearchamber.com