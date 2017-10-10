Big Bear Lake, CA – The Big Bear Chamber of Commerce has announced that Executive Director

Pamela Scannell has tendered her resignation. Scannell’s last day is Wednesday, October 18, 2017.

“Pam has made a difference for the business community,” said Chairman Marlene

Cain, citing Scannell’s numerous business and community achievements. “While we

are disappointed to see her go, we respect her decision, and wish her well in her

next position.” Scannell has accepted a position at First Mountain Bank as its Vice President of

Business and Community Development.

The Board of Directors has initiated the process that will lead to finding the next Executive Director.