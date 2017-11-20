Chamber Announces New Executive Director

Big Bear Lake, CA – The Big Bear Chamber of Commerce announced the hire of new Executive Director, Cynthia Ross, of Big Bear. Ross will begin her new duties on Tuesday, January 2, 2018.

Ross has helped diverse organizations realize challenging goals, including in the small business, facilities design, and transportation arenas, according to Chairman Marlene Cain. She possesses a LEED Accredited Professional Degree from the United States Green Building Council, and is a proponent of sustainability.

“Innovation and strategic thinking jump out of Cynthia’s resume,” Cain said, “and we are excited about the days ahead.”

Ross is enthusiastic about her new role. “I continue to be impressed with the generosity of our community, both by businesses and non-profit organizations,” she said. “I look forward to bringing a fresh perspective to our Chamber programs and further developing the camaraderie so clearly exhibited throughout the Big Bear Valley.”