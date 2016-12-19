Big Bear, CA, December 19, 2016 – The California Department of Transportation District 8 will be fog sealing and refreshing the temporary striping on State Route 18 this week between Running Springs and Snow Valley. This is to enhance the safety of the roadway during winter weather.

The work is scheduled for Monday, December 19 through Wednesday, December 21 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Lane closures will be required so please plan on extra time for your commute.

Know before you go!