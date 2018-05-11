Caltrans Erosion Control Project Will Affect Travel Through the Valley

Big Bear, CA – The California Department of Transportation will begin a landscaping project to implement sediment control and stabilization measures on State Route 18, which includes Big Bear Blvd., between State Route 38 (at the dam) and Gildart Drive, which is just east of Division. The $250,000 project was awarded to America Pacific Construction. Work is expected to begin Tuesday, May 15 and should be completed by mid-summer. The work is necessary to prevent further soil erosion.

Motorist can expect delays due to one-way traffic control and occasional, short-term, moving lane closures between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Please use SR 38 on the North Shore of Big Bear Lake through Fawnskin as a detour during work hours to avoid delays.