CalTrans and County Supervisors Partner to Help Visitors Keep Mountains Clean

Big Bear, CA – The California Department of Transportation has partnered with San Bernardino County Supervisors Janice Rutherford and James Ramos to place trash bins on state highways in the San Bernardino Mountain Communities. This accomplishment is due to the combined efforts of the County Supervisors, Burrtec and Big Bear Disposal.

The trash bins will be placed at various locations on State Routes 18, 38, 173 and 330. The goal of these trash bins is to help reduce the amount of litter that is left behind by visitors during snow events. Mountain communities have been working with Caltrans and other agencies to come up with a plan to provide other means to stash trash. Supervisor Rutherford and Supervisor Ramos were able to make this plan come to fruition to allow for a clean and pristine area for visitors and residents.

San Bernardino County Supervisor James Ramos, who represents the Big Bear area, emphasized the importance of making memories but stated “This enjoyment comes with responsibility. We need to protect our environment and help maintain it’s natural beauty.” Mayor Rick Herrick went on to emphasize the importance of keeping our forest pristine for the sake of our residents, visitors and our precious residents of the forest which include our newest baby eagles. “Please dump your trash and recyclables at our Big Bear Lake Clean Bear Trash Site or where you see any number of designated Highway Trash Bins.”

The trash bins will be placed prior to storm events and removed promptly after the heavily traveled weekends. Caltrans is looking to expand this program to other areas in San Bernardino and Riverside Counties next year.