Running Springs, CA – The Mountain Rim Fire Safe Council and State Senator Mike Morrell invite the community to participate in a day of recognition for local emergency personnel at the inaugural California First Responder Day at Snow Valley Mountain Resort.

First responders and their families, as well as the community, are encouraged to attend this special event. There will be opportunities for kids to explore fire trucks, ambulance and police vehicles. While

meeting first responders there will also be demonstrations, safety information and special visits by Smokey Bear and Sparky the Fire Dog. Food vendors will also be onsite.

Senate Resolution 40, authored by Senator Morrell and adopted by the State Senate, designates September 23, 2017 as First Responder Day in California. “At the heart of our state’s emergency action capability are its first responders,” said Senator Morrell. “No greater courage is demonstrated than that of the dedicated heroes who run into harm’s way rather than away from it. This day is one of gratitude and appreciation. I am honored to take part in recognizing these men and women.”

California First Responder Day takes place on Saturday, September 23, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Snow Valley Mountain Resort on State Highway 18 in Running Springs.