Big Bear, CA, February 2, 2017 – Big Bear Fire Department and CAL FIRE have teamed up to clear fire hydrants buried by last week’s series of big storms. Beginning, Monday, January 30, 2017, CAL FIRE put hand-crews on the streets of Big Bear Valley helping dig out the hydrants buried under huge berms of ice and snow. These hand-crews, dressed in orange jump suits, are part of the same inmate program CAL FIRE uses to battle wild fires.

Big Bear Fire Department Assistant Fire Marshal Nick Bruinsma stated, “The digging out will begin where road departments have completed its plowing to ensure hydrants won’t be re-buried. Duration of the clearing is unknown and will depend on weather and the crew’s ability to clear hydrants.”

Plans are to start the clearing on Big Bear Boulevard between Division Drive and Sawmill Drive then work the side streets between those points. After this is complete, other sections of the Big Bear Community will be cleared in a systematic approach.

To prevent the loss of life and property in the event of a fire, it is imperative that the Fire Department be able to gain access to a water supply via a fire hydrant as quickly as possible. Residents and business owners are encouraged to help in this quest by adopting a hydrant and making sure that it is easily accessible throughout the year. To register your adopted hydrant today go to BigBearFire. There is a short application to fill out that allows the fire department to track your efforts and extend their gratitude.