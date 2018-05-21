BVUSD Recognition for Local Award-Winning Youth Orchestras

Big Bear, CA – On May 16, 2018, the BVUSD Board of Trustees recognized the award-winning BVUSD Lighthouse Young Artist Ensemble and Philharmonia Orchestras for their stellar performances and First Place wins at the Forum Festival Judges’ Invitational Competition in April 2018. These two orchestras swept the competition of 11 other orchestras from California, Nevada, and Arizona and continue their streak of excellent concertizing under the baton of Director Sharon Rizzo.

All musicians received Certificates of Excellence from the BVUSD Board of Trustees.

The musicians are pictured with Dr. Mary Suzuki, Superintendent, and Mr. John Goepp, Governing Board President.