At last night’s regularly scheduled meeting of the Bear Valley Unified School District, Soroptimist International of Big Bear Valley was recognized for their continued support of Bear Valley schools. Soroptimist President, Cindy Caretto, presented the district with a check for $8,920.00 to be used to purchase security cameras at the Big Bear Middle School. Middle School STEAM Program students presented to the Board after winning three categories in the Rube Goldberg competition on March 4th placing third overall and receiving the Creative Spark Award and the Teamwork Award. Students collaborated to create a complex machine incorporating a mechanical device and robotics to solve a simple problem. Middle School Interact students shared their activities with the Board including the Farm 2 Mountain organic produce program and upcoming fundraising events. Public discussion included feedback from teachers at Chautauqua High School, the District’s continuation school, for the need to hire an administrator for that school site citing safety and discipline issues. The Board unanimously agreed for the creation of a Principal/Teacher position for the 2017-2018 school year. The meeting concluded with a discussion of BVUSD core values. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be on Wednesday, April 19th at 6:30pm at the District Office on Moonridge Road.