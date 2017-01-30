Big Bear, CA, January 30, 2017 – At the next regularly scheduled meeting of the Bear Valley Unified School District, which is Wednesday, February 1st, during open session, the Governing Board will conduct interviews of the three qualifying candidates who applied for the current vacant position on the Governing Board. The three candidates include Stirling Elliott, Barry Roth and Sudie Smartt. The vacant position was created by the resignation of former board member Paul Zamoyta. Following the interviews, the Board will take action to appoint the new member by a majority vote immediately followed by the administration of oath to the newly appointed Governing Board Member. This individual will serve a term through December 2018. Open session is open to the public and will begin at 5:30pm at the school district office located at 42271 Moonridge Road.