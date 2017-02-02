At last night’s regularly scheduled meeting of the Bear Valley Unified School District, after interviewing three qualifying candidates, the Governing Board appointed Sudie Smartt to fill the Board’s vacated seat. Ms. Smartt is a retired BVUSD teacher and will serve the term through December 2018. Smartt tells Kbear, “I am honored and excited at the opportunity. This will present a different perspective from being in the classroom.” In other news, the school district was recognized by the San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools with a Positive Certification of the district’s ability to meet its financial obligations in the current and two subsequent fiscal years. However, the County included recommendations to the district to proceed cautiously by developing contingency plans in response to potential further changes in the Governor’s State of California school budget proposal. Additionally, the Board reviewed options available for Prop 39 project monies. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be on Wednesday, February 15th at 6:30pm at the school district office located at 42271 Moonridge Road.