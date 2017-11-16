BVUSD and Snow Summit, LLC Team Up to Create Ski Program for All 3rd Grade Students

Big Bear, CA – At last night’s board meeting, the Governing Board of Bear Valley Unified School District approved a Memorandum of Understanding with Snow Summit, LLC to create a ski program for all 3rd grade students in BVUSD.

With parent permission slips, all 3rd grade students will be transported, via BVUSD school buses, to Snow Summit where instructors will work with a ratio of 10 students to one instructor based on student ability. Following the ski session, students will be transported back to their school site in order to take their regular mode of transportation home.

Snow Summit is providing the instructors and equipment (including helmets) at no cost to

BVUSD. The ski program will start on January 30, 2018 and finish on March 2, 2018.