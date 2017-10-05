Big Bear Lake, CA – Bear Valley Electric Service will host its annual Customer Service Week Barbecue on Friday, Oct. 6, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The event will take place at the BVES office, located at 42020 Garstin Drive in Big Bear Lake.

BVES Director Paul Marconi said, “Customer service is our top priority at Bear Valley Electric Service, and this annual Customer Service Week Barbecue provides an opportunity to engage with customers and strengthen our relationships in the community. This is just one way we say thank you throughout the year, and represents the culmination of a week of activities that celebrate our customers and the employees who support them each day.”

This free event is open to the public and will have complimentary hot dogs, hamburgers, drinks and giveaways, while supplies last. Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with BVES employees and visit displays to learn more about steps customers can take to improve their energy efficiency through BVES’ programs.