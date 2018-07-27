BVES Announces Agreement For Bear Valley Solar Energy Project

Big Bear, CA – Bear Valley Electric Service has announced the execution of its Memorandum of Understanding with Big Bear Area Regional Wastewater Agency for the partnership to commence the Bear Valley Solar Energy Project in 2019. The newly named solar energy venture will include the installation of a solar field at the BBARWA headquarters in Big Bear.

“The Bear Valley Solar Energy Project will benefit the Big Bear region greatly by creating a

sustainable energy source to supplement existing power supplies,” said BVES Director Paul

Marconi. “Bringing sustainable energy to the valley has been a long-term plan of ours for quite a

while, and these recent developments are important steps in the process.”

The Bear Valley Solar Energy Project will utilize solar panels that rotate with the sun in order to maximize output. With this operational design, the solar field will have the ability to produce an additional eight megawatts of solar energy for the electric grid, which is enough to power approximately 4,000 homes. The cost-effective energy solution will improve system reliability and reduce the cost to provide power.

“We are looking at the long-term impacts, both for the environment and local residents,” said

BBARWA General Manager David Lawrence. “We want to establish an energy source that can

function as the backbone of the community for decades to come.”