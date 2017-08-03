UPDATE: It has been reported that the Bryant fire was suspicious in nature and a person was apprehended in connection to the fire. Use caution while traveling in the area as fire fighters and equipment may be working alongside the highway.

The fire grew to 250 acres, 150 personnel on hand with limited containment.

8/3/17 3:30 pm – A quickly moving vegetation fire alongside Highway 38 forces it’s closure. It’s now called the Bryant fire. This area is prone to fires. Recently and over the years many fires have originated in this area. The fuel is reported as dry and flashy which has a tendency to ignite easily and then spread quickly.