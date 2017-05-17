Big Bear, CA – On Friday, May 19, Big Bear Lake resident and cancer survivor Tina Follett will help kick-off day six of the 12th annual Amgen Tour of California, America’s most prestigious professional cycling race.

Follett was selected to participate in the official start activities by Amgen on behalf of the company’s Breakaway from Cancer® initiative, which aims to increase awareness of the important resources available to people affected by cancer—from prevention through survivorship. Follett will fire the start gun to send the athletes on their way for the day’s Time Trial.

Tina Follett was diagnosed with Lymphoma in December 2014 and she says she will never view the world the same again. She got through this period of her life with a positive attitude, cycling, a compassionate heart and a keen understanding that everyone is dealing with their own challenges, whatever those might be. Tina is thankful for her husband Patrick who never left her side and the support of the Big Bear Lake community. To anyone facing cancer, Tina says, “Never give up!”

Follett will also present the Amgen Breakaway from Cancer Most Courageous Rider jersey to the deserving athlete for the day’s race. Amgen’s Breakaway from Cancer Most Courageous Rider jersey is awarded to the cyclist who best exemplifies the character of those engaged in the fight against cancer—courage, sacrifice, inspiration, determination and perseverance.