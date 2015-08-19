Big Bear Lake, CA, August 19, 2015 – Shortly after 2:30 p.m. on August 17, deputies from the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station responded to a report of a male adult being severely injured as a result of a boating accident on Big Bear Lake.

While on vacation in Big Bear, Shillan Jalalian and Iman Jalalian, sister and brother, rented a boat from a local marina. Shillan was driving the boat when Iman was ejected from the vessel into the lake. When Shillan circled the area where her brother entered the water to pick him up, Iman was injured by the propeller of the boat. Shillan jumped into the lake in an attempt to rescue Iman.

Officers from the Municipal Water District (MWD) were patrolling the area on the lake and responded when they realized the tourists were in distress. Iman was found to have severe lacerations to both of his legs and at least one broken bone. Both subjects were pulled from the water on to the MWD boat and transported to the West Boat Ramp where paramedics from Big Bear Fire were waiting to administer medical aid. Iman Jalalian was airlifted by Mercy Air from the West Boat Ramp to Loma Linda Medical Center for further treatment of his injuries.

Deputies from SBCSD’s Boating Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene to conduct further investigation of the incident. It was determined that Shillan Jalalian was boating under the influence of alcohol and she was booked into the Big Bear Jail on felony charges of negligent use of a watercraft while under the influence. Bail was set at $25,000. Shillan Jalalian was released from custody on bail early yesterday morning, with a promise to appear for an arraignment hearing today in San Bernardino County Superior Court.