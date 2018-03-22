Big Storm Reeks Havoc on Big Bear

Big Bear Lake, CA 3/22/18-

Update: As of 2:00 pm, all power has been restored to Bear Valley Electric Customers. If you are experiencing an isolated outage, please contact BVES.

Approximately 7000 customers of Bear Valley Electric Service are without power at this time. One cause is a downed tree in the lower Moonridge area that crossed a power line but there are additional causes. BVES employees are looking for the root cause of each incident to correct the problem and restore power to their customers. It is unknown how long that will take. If you are without power, be assured that BVES is working to restore power as soon as possible. Also, the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) has closed State Route 18 (SR 18) between Snow Valley Ski Resort and Big Bear Dam in the San Bernardino Mountains due to multiple rock slides. The closure will be in effect for an unknown duration, possibly until tomorrow. A detour is available on SR 38 and also on SR 18 from Lucerne. Please check for road conditions before using these routes as they may also be affected by the storm. Also, bring chains in the event that the weather changes and chain conditions are in effect.