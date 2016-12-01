Big Bear, CA, December 1, 2016 – Each year, Santa and Mrs. Claus make a special stop at the Big Bear Lake Convention Center by special invitation of the American Legion for the annual Children’s Holiday Party. This year’s event is Saturday, Dec. 3, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

More than 30 years in the making, the Children’s Holiday Party began as a small event to give back to local children and was hosted in the American Legion building in Big Bear Lake. A man simply known as “Doc” made the giving of bicycles an annual tradition, as well, donating all of the funds to the Auxiliary until his passing.

The party rapidly grew in popularity and has been at the convention center for more than a decade now. The Auxiliary continues to give bicycles each year to eight lucky boys and girls, and aims to make sure all of the attending youth receive a gift and have a chance to meet with the Jolly Old Elf himself. Santa and Mrs. Claus hand out stockings stuffed with small toys, candy and other gifts, and families can stand in close for a photo to commemorate the fun. In addition, hot dogs and refreshments are served.

This event is greatly reliant on donations. The 2016 donors include the Big Bear Cycling Association, Mammoth Mountain, Village Plumbing, Mitsubishi Cement Corp., Eminger’s Mountain Nursery, Kiwanis, Dr. David Pool, Dr. Katherine Pool, Butcher Block, Big Bear Thrift & Treasure, and countless American Legion and Auxiliary members.

For more information about the event and to inquire how you or your business can make a difference in the lives of Big Bear youth through a contribution, cal the American Legion at (909)866-4845.